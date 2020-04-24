‘I stay at home, but do not forget’: French MP’s message on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The issue of the Armenian Genocide and also the genocide of Christians of the East is still relevant today, member of the French National Assembly Valérie Boyer said in an interview to ARMENPRESS, addressing a message to the Armenian people on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“I stay at home, but do not forget and today I am addressing my message to you from my home on April 24, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Unfortunately, we cannot be physically present, but psychologically, I want to state that the issue of the Armenian Genocide and at the same time the genocide of Christians in the East is still relevant today. It’s first of all relevant as the history is stagnant: several years ago we again witnessed massacres of Christians and Yazidis in the East, in addition, as that memory is still alive and as it is still denied by the Turkish leadership and as the atrocities still continue against Armenia and Artsakh both by Azerbaijan and Turkey both at military and diplomatic channels”, the French MP said.

According to her, these relevant issues remind that Armenia is the sister of France and also how important is today the recognition of the Genocide and the condemnation of its denial for the sake of memory and also for today.

“Dear friends, today, on the April 24, 1915 remembrance day I want to address my message to you living in Armenia or Artsakh, expressing our solidarity against our current common enemy, the coronavirus. I could not refer to this commemoration without remembering the one who did a lot for France, for Armenia and for Nagorno Karabakh, the one who will always stay in our hearts and memories – Patrick Devedjian. Thank you. I stay at home, but do not forget”, Valérie Boyer said.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24.

The fact of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized, and affirmed in the form of media and eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions, and statements by many states and international organizations. The complete catalogue of all documents categorizing the 1915-23 widespread massacre of the Armenian population in Ottoman Empire as a premeditated and thoroughly executed act of Genocide, is extensive.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan