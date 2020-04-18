COVID-19 latest updates: UK confirms over 5,000 new cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 2 million 275 thousand 738, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 156,000.

582,424 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (710,212 confirmed cases). 37,175 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 191,726 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 20,043.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 172,434 cases. 22,745 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 147,969 cases and 18,681 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 141,968 cases and 4,377 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 114,217 confirmed cases and 15,464 deaths. The number of new confirmed cases is over 5,000.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,719 cases. The death toll here is 4,632.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 80,868. The number of deaths is 5,031.

Turkey reported 78,546 cases, Belgium – 37,183, Russia – 36,793, Brazil – 34,222, Canada – 31,927, the Netherlands – 31,589.

Georgia confirmed 385 cases of coronavirus and 3 deaths.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan