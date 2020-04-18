Armenian culture is attractive and should be preserved: April 18 is International Day of Monuments

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. At the proposal of ICOMOS - International Council on Monuments and Sites, April 18 is celebrated as International Day for Monuments and Sites since 1983. The aim is to promote awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage of humanity, their vulnerability and the efforts required for their protection and conservation.

On the occasion of this day Deputy Minister of Education, science, culture and sport Narine Khachaturyan gave an interview to ARMENPRESS, stating that Armenia has a rich cultural heritage which needs to be preserved, restored and properly presented to the Armenian and international community. According to the deputy minister, not only the state but also the society have a great role to play in this process.

Mrs. Khachaturyan said numerous actions are being taken for the preservation of monuments, but if there is no public perception and understanding, no love towards the homeland and the historical-cultural heritage, no major result will be achieved regardless of the efforts made by the state.

“We have a huge heritage, part of which is under land. There is still a lot to do for the next generations, but due to financial reasons completely restoring all monuments is just impossible. The state is ready to cooperate with the private companies, communities, but the community residents’ consciousness should be raised, because in many cases monuments are not destroyed in a natural way, but due to the human factor, which is very sad”, she said.

As for the legislative gaps of the field the deputy minister said they are working currently on these issues, have prepared changes in articles which soon will be circulated.

The ministry was conducting awareness-raising campaign both in Yerevan and the communities. But due to the current situation in the country these campaigns were suspended. “Community leaders were listening to us with a great interest, but then we were again informed that illegal building was being constructed in the territory of a monument, etc. I suppose that in addition to administrative fines, criminal responsibility is also needed, but the most important change will be when we teach our children to understand the value of culture, including that of the monuments. For this purpose we have launched a program aimed at discovering the homeland which we will implement and which will bring change in the consciousness”, she added.

The deputy minister informed that the ministry attaches great importance to the digital domain for popularizing the historical-cultural heritage. A multi-lingual portal for presenting the monuments, archaeological field will be prepared. “Our culture is rich and attractive, we just need to properly present it. Now these steps are being taken”, the Armenian deputy minister said.

Interview by Angela Hambardzumyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan