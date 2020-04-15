Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Armenia coronavirus death toll reaches 17

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. A 66-year-old man has died from coronavirus in Armenia, bringing the total number of death cases to 17, Healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said today.

“A death case has been registered in the St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital. The 66-year-old patient had coronavirus, double pneumonia. The patient also had accompanying chronic diseases”, she said.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia has reached 1,111. The total number of recovered patients is 297. The active cases are 797.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





