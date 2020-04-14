Armenia aviation regulator plans to increase capacity through self-funding

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia is planning to increase its budget through self-funding to recruit skilled professionals, head of the aviation regulator Tatevik Revazyan said during an online news conference regarding the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s report on flaws in the committee.

“We must be able to involve very serious specialists in the future. We are competing with the private sector, where a pilot, or engineer can get thousands of dollars in salaries, meaning they aren’t motivated to work in the committee. We’ve talked about this issue with more than 80 countries. We concluded that the right way is the way of self-funding – to charge money for our services. This all requires legislative changes. We have involved three specialists who will support us in drafting this package,” Revazyan said.

She said that the EU’s aviation regulator had also mentioned in its report that many problems are caused by the inability to involve the right people in the structure due to the lack of resources.

In addition, the committee will also involve an independent team that will deal with strategic issues to bring serious changes.

