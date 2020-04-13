Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1,039

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected to 1,039, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

1 more patient has died, bringing the total number of deaths to 14.

So far, 7,631 people tested negative for coronavirus.

14 more patients have recovered. The cumulative number of recovered people is 211.

The number of active cases are 814.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. 

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

 

