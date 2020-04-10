Armenia’s healthcare system capable to deal with treatment of all coronavirus patients - minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan says the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the country is normal and assures that the healthcare system is capable to deal with the treatment of such number of patients.

“I urge our citizens not to condition the situation only by numbers, the number of coronavirus infected people is normal, and our healthcare system is capable of dealing with their treatment. We should not allow a situation when one day the designated hospitals will have no place to accept critical patients as a result of which we will start treating them in non-hospital conditions”, the minister said.

Torosyan stated that the average age of deaths from coronavirus in Armenia is 75.

According to the latest data, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in Armenia is 937. The death toll is 12. 5,144 people tested negative so far. The number of recovered patients has reached 149.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Reported by Lilit Demuryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan