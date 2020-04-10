Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

Amid pandemic,robbers exploit medical face masks to conceal identity and mug woman in Armenian city

Amid pandemic,robbers exploit medical face masks to conceal identity and mug woman in Armenian city

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Two muggers wearing medical face masks have robbed a woman in Gyumri city in the morning of April 8, police said. 

The two muggers, whose face masks were what appears to be a method to conceal their identity rather than to fight the coronavirus pandemic, stole the woman’s jewelry in broad daylight in the street.

Local police said they have filed a criminal case and are investigating.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration