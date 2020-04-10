Amid pandemic,robbers exploit medical face masks to conceal identity and mug woman in Armenian city

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Two muggers wearing medical face masks have robbed a woman in Gyumri city in the morning of April 8, police said.

The two muggers, whose face masks were what appears to be a method to conceal their identity rather than to fight the coronavirus pandemic, stole the woman’s jewelry in broad daylight in the street.

Local police said they have filed a criminal case and are investigating.

