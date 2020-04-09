Armenian banks granted loan repayment holiday to 290,000 citizens

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s banks provided loan repayment holiday worth 9,3 billion drams to nearly 290,000 citizens during the current crisis caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at today’s Cabinet session, adding that a similar holiday has also been granted to 5,300 legal persons with a total amount of 15,4 billion drams.

“There are all grounds to state that this process will continue. But I want to note that these decisions have been made without any administrative engagement by the government”, the PM added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan