LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 2.15% to $1459.50, copper price down by 1.67% to $5000.50, lead price up by 0.35% to $1713.00, nickel price up by 0.77% to $11497.00, tin price down by 1.10% to $14608.00, zinc price down by 1.86% to $1904.00, molybdenum price stood at $17747.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.