All staffers of Yerevan City Hall donate part of salaries for bonuses to public health workers

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan has signed an order to award 1800 city health workers who are on the frontlines in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, City Hall staffers and employees of all administrative districts of Yerevan have donated a total of more than 130,000,000 drams from their monthly salaries for this purpose.

So far, 10 health workers in Yerevan have contracted the novel coronavirus on the line of duty. Another 41 are quarantined. But the call of duty is above and beyond the danger of contracting the potentially fatal virus, and dozens of volunteers have joined the city’s health workers in combating the outbreak.

All public hospitals and clinics of Yerevan are working in an emergency mode amid the coronavirus crisis.

“Ambulance crews, all geared-up and ready, are on the frontlines,” the Director of the city’s ambulance service Taguhi Stepanyan said. “The ambulance service is always on an emergency mode, but moreover during these days,” she said.

The city’s outpatient clinics – the polyclinics – are also carrying out monitoring of self-quarantined citizens.

Yerevan City Hall has provided all healthcare clinics with protective gears.

Yerevan City Hall’s Healthcare Department Director Kamsar Babinyan said they have deployed dedicated buses for transporting health workers only.

“Each of us can join the battle by staying home and preventing the spread of the virus”, the City Hall said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan