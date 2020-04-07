Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

Yerevan Mayor congratulates women on Motherhood and Beauty Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan congratulated women on the occasion of the Motherhood and Beauty Day.

“Dear residents of Yerevan, today is the feast of Annunciation of the Holy Virgin Mary, the Motherhood and Beauty Day. I warmly congratulate all mothers and sisters waiting for the joy of motherhood. Be healthy”, the Mayor said on Facebook.

