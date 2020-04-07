Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-04-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.72% to $1460.50, copper price up by 0.01% to $4881.00, lead price down by 1.82% to $1643.50, nickel price down by 0.36% to $11217.00, tin price down by 0.52% to $14295.00, zinc price down by 0.40% to $1868.50, molybdenum price stood at $17924.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration