LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.72% to $1460.50, copper price up by 0.01% to $4881.00, lead price down by 1.82% to $1643.50, nickel price down by 0.36% to $11217.00, tin price down by 0.52% to $14295.00, zinc price down by 0.40% to $1868.50, molybdenum price stood at $17924.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.