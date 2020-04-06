Pashinyan and Putin discuss gas supplies, coronavirus situation

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Office said he’s spoken over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss “issues concerning the natural gas supplies to Armenia”.

The actions against the COVID-19 pandemic were also discussed. Pashinyan and Putin noted that the situation in this regard is under full control in the two countries.

“Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked the Russian side for the actions taken to secure the uninterrupted implementation of freight shipments from Armenia to Russia and the effective cooperation with Rospotrebnadzor [Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing].

The sides endorsed the idea on convening an emergency session of the Supreme Eurasian Council through a video conference. The interlocutors attached importance to constant contacts both bilaterally and within the Eurasian Economic Union”, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Office said in the readout.

