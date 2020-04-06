Coronavirus: Total number of recoveries reaches 62 in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. 5 more citizens have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 62, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

As of April 6, 11:00, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia is 833.

8 deaths have been reported so far.

4,096 people tested negative.

At this moment, the number of active cases is 763.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan