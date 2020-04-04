Revazyan denies rumors of ‘’depriving Armenia’s civil aviation of license”

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Head of Armenia's civil aviation committee Tatevik Revazyan, who is on maternity leave, denies the rumors that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has deprived “Armenia’s civil aviation of license”. Two airlines have simply been temporarily deprived of the right to fly to European destinations. ARMENPRESS reports Revazyan referred to this issue in an interview with Petros Ghazaryan on Public TV by video call, the Committee has also issued a statement.

''No international organization can deprive the Committee of Civil Aviation of its rights to implement its powers and this has nothing to do with reality. I simply deny it. The issue is that there is a separate procedure for carrying out flight to Europe, which refers to the airlines registered in Armenia. And it's right, they have temporarily been deprived of the permission to conduct flight to Europe. And now we expect clarifications from the European side why that made that decision so quickly'', she said.

She reminded that a month ago they had informed that checks would be conducted in Armenia and the final results had to be presented in May. ''As I had mentioned months ago, our Civil Aviation Committee must undergo serious changes because our approaches do not meet the expectations of our European partners'', Revazyan said, noting that the problems have very old roots that cannot be solved in one day.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan