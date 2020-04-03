Magnus Carlsen launches online chess super-tournament

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen is launching an online chess super-tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Magnus Carlsen Invitational sees the World Chess Champion challenge seven of his biggest rivals to a 2-week, $250,000 battle. Every move will be streamed live on chess24.

“Chess is unique in the sports world as the moves are the same whether played on a wooden board or a computer screen”, Carlsen commented to chess24.

“This is a historic moment for chess, and given that it’s possible to continue top professional play in an online environment, we have not only the opportunity but the responsibility to players and fans around the world who need a distraction when no other live, competitive sport is being played”, he said.

