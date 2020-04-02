Coronavirus: 1,238 more patients recover in Iran

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 2,875 in one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 50,468, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reported.

The death toll is 3,160.

Number of people who recovered from COVID-19 in the country has increased by 1238, raising the total number of recoveries to 16,711.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in more than 200 countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan