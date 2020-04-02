New coronavirus clusters detected very early, says Armenian healthcare minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Some of the 92 coronavirus cases that were confirmed on April 2 in Armenia were new clusters, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said. He said that these clusters are mostly linked with imported cases of repatriated Armenians, but he said that the cases were detected early and they haven’t been widely spread.

“More than half of the 92 cases were quarantined or self-quarantined, or have had direct contact with earlier cases. There are also new clusters, especially imported cases, which we believe have been detected very early. Although their contacts are being traced as we speak, we don’t think that the circle of contacts is large,” he said.

Given the numbers, he called on the population to be on high alert and vigilant and maintain the self-isolation measures and other restrictions.

The total cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 663, out of which 626 are active cases.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan