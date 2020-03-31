Donations for Armenia anti-coronavirus efforts reach nearly over 813 million AMD
YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. A total of 813 million 144 thousand drams has been donated to the Armenian Government for its anti-coronavirus efforts, the government said.
ARMENPRESS reports the treasury account (900005001947) was opened on March 17th for citizens and organizations willing to make donations.
The government said a total of 3051 payments were made since.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
