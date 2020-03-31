849 people die from coronavirus in Spain in one day – Euronews

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. 849 death cases from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Spain in one day, Euronews reports.

The total number of deaths is 8,189 as of now.

The number of infected people has also rose in Spain in the past one day, as more than 9,000 cases were confirmed in the country, bringing the total number to 94,417.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan