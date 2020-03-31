Ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan on border has no justification – Armenian MFA spox

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry strongly condemns Azerbaijan’s March 30 attempts to escalate the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said at a press conference.

“This violation provoked during the ceasefire has no justification, especially when currently the medical resources of all countries of the world, including the countries of the region, are directed for the fight against the novel coronavirus”, the MFA spokeswoman said.

On March 30, at around 19:00-19:30, the Azerbaijani forces fired shots from various caliber weapons at Armenia’s military positions located in Noyemberyan town of Tavush province, as well as at the direction of Baghanis and Voskevan villages.

2 soldiers and a 14-year-old child from Voskevan village have been injured from the Azerbaijani shooting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan