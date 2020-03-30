Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 March

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals

YEREVAN, 30 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 March, USD exchange rate up by 2.37 drams to 500.80 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 6.12 drams to 554.34 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 6.30 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 11.31 drams to 620.19 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 157.20 drams to 26040.3 drams. Silver price down by 0.51 drams to 230.49 drams. Platinum price up by 56.54 drams to 11947.01 drams.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration