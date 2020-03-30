Armenia tourism industry’s Q1 losses estimated at $134,7 million as Q2 projections are worse

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian tourism industry has suffered approximately 134,750,000 dollars in losses in Q1 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s tourism committee said.

Tourism Committee chief Susanna Safaryan told a news conference that the tourism flow to the country in the first three months of 2020 was 175,000 tourists less than usual. However, Safaryan said they haven’t done official calculations yet.

“If we calculate how much one tourist is spending in Armenia, then it would be approximately 175 thousand times 770 dollars. This is a very significant loss for the tourism industry given the fact that the first quarter isn’t even the most active season,” she said, adding that the Q2 may be worse because of the closed borders and suspended flights.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan