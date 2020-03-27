Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-03-20

YEREVAN, 27 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 March, USD exchange rate up by 1.19 drams to 498.43 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.89 drams to 548.22 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.40 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 16.52 drams to 608.88 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 531.76 drams to 26197.5 drams. Silver price up by 7.75 drams to 231 drams. Platinum price up by 348.12 drams to 11890.47 drams.