COVID-19 update: Spain overtakes China in coronavirus deaths

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 488,000, according to the latest updates by coronavirus research centers.

Death cases are over 22,000.

117,607 patients have recovered.

China, where the outbreak started, continues leading in terms of the largest number of coronavirus infected people – 81,285. Death cases are 3,287.

Then comes Italy with a total of 74,386 confirmed cases. Italy is in the first place in the world with the largest death cases from coronavirus (7,503).

In terms of death cases, Spain has appeared in the second place, overtaking China, as 4,089 people have died in Spain from COVID-19. The total number of cases in Spain has reached 56,187.

Coronavirus cases are also growing in US, where, according to the latest reports, the total number of cases is 68,594. US is ranked 3rd in confirmed cases.

Then comes Germany (39,502), followed by Iran (29,406), France (25,233), South Korea (9,241), Switzerland (11,593), UK (9,529).

Russia has confirmed 840 coronavirus cases, Turkey – 2,433 and Georgia – 77.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 195 countries and territories.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Armenia is 290 as of March 26, 10:00. 272 are active cases, the remaining 18 have recovered. No death cases have been reported.

Russia to suspend all flights to foreign countries starting March 27

Starting March 27 Russia will suspend all regular and charter flights, except for flights aimed at bringing Russian citizens home, TASS news agency reported citing the government’s press service. The decision comes aimed at fighting against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency will suspend the flights starting 00:00, March 27. The decision refers to the regular and charter flights from Russian airports to and from foreign airports. The exceptions will include the flights aimed at bringing Russian nationals back home. The flights will be carried out in accordance with the Russian government’s decisions”, the statement said.

Malaysia’s King and Queen quarantined after palace staff tests positive for COVID-19

Malaysia’s King Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin and Queen Azizah Aminah Maimunah have been quarantined after one of the staffers of the palace has tested positive for coronavirus. However, the King and the Queen tested negative for CODIV-19.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Malaysia is 1796. 21 people have died and 199 have recovered.

No one will go hungry: India’s finance minister proposes new relief package

India’s authorities will provide 2 billion USD for assisting the economy under the current situation caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus, Finance Minister Nirmana Sitharaman said.

“A package is ready for the poor in rural and urban areas. No one will go hungry”, the minister said.



Over 130 citizens violate state of emergency in Kazakhstan

More than 130 citizens of Kazakhstan have violated the state of emergency, Kazakh minister of information and social development Dauren Abayev told reporters. He presented the violations recorded at this period, adding that some people even tried to enter into the quarantine space.



