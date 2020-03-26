Possibility of delaying mortgage loan repayments for up to 6 months – Central Bank makes statement

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. National Mortgage Company CJSC and Home For Youth CJSC are providing an opportunity to postpone the repayments of loans provided within their programs for up to 6 months taking into account the current crisis caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia and also aimed at assisting their borrowers who face financial difficulties, the Central Bank of Armenia said in a statement.

In order to use this opportunity, the borrowers must apply to the bank or credit company from where they received their loans.

At the same time, the National Mortgage Company CJSC and Home For Youth CJSC urge all those who do not face a financial difficulty to continue their monthly repayments and to make payments online if possible.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan