School-age children among coronavirus infected people in Armenia, all feel well

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. There are school-age children among the people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia, all of them feel well, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said at a press conference, commenting on the rumors according to which there is a two-month-old baby among the infected.

“We do not have a two-month-old baby among the infected, there are school-age children, but they all feel well, have no symptoms, in other words their lives are not in danger”, the minister said. He noted that the number of COVID-19 cases globally reaches almost 500,000, but there are no reports or any scientific article about the heavy cases among the children. The minister said he sees the same in Armenia.

Asked whether there is a group among the children that is out of the risky group, the minister said that when they are talking about the less vulnerable age group, they mean healthy children of that age group. He added that additional efforts are needed for instance for protecting children suffering cancer, rather than the healthy children.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus cases in Armenia is 290, 18 patients have recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan