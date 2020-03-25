Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

China sends 3rd group of medical experts to Italy to battle COVID19 spread – Xinhua

China sends 3rd group of medical experts to Italy to battle COVID19 spread – Xinhua

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. A team of 14 medical experts from east China's Fujian Province departed on a chartered flight to Italy on March 25 to assist the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, Xinhua news agency reports.

The group includes experts from various medical facilities and the center for disease control and prevention (CDC) of Fujian. The experts specialize in areas including respiratory, intensive care, infectious disease, hospital infection control, traditional Chinese medicine and nursing.

The Chinese experts will mainly work in the Tuscany region of Italy.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration