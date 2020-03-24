PM Pashinyan further toughens anti-coronavirus measures, citizens can be out only for dire needs

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Starting from March 24 new restrictions are in force for at least 1 week, by which thousands of enterprises will stop operating. The works of primary necessity services and people's primary necessity movement are allowed. The citizens walking outside must have very clear explanations of where they go and these explanations must be fitted in the logic of ''primary necessity movement'', ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in a message addressed to the nation on March 24.

''All our citizens outside must have identification document'', Pashinyan said, adding that the Commandant's Office will set a mandatory request to fill in a form of movement.

''As refers to the list of primary necessity activities and movement, the Commandant's Office has already published it and I see no need to mentioned again.

I can note that starting from today all the cafes and restaurants are closed. Only groceries, pharmacies, banks will operate and of course, the citizens will have the opportunity to visit groceries, pharmacies, banks, but I want to ask all of you to use on-line services as much as possible, on-line purchases, on-line payments, on-line banking and so on.

Dear compatriots, I understand that many of you have no experience in using such services, but this is a very good opportunity to learn these modern-world technological solutions, particularly given the fact that those services will make your life more convenient not only during the pandemic but also after it.

I want to apologize to all of you for these limitations and inconveniences. But I also hope that all of you clearly understand that this is done just for you and particularly for the pillars of our national consciousness – the safety of our parents, grandmothers and grandfathers'', Pashinyan said.

He added that from 10 to 12 o'clock all the shops, pharmacies, banks will serve only citizens aged above 65, urging all others not to visit shops at that period.

Nikol Pashinyan once again asked and urged everyone to leave houses only in case of dire needs, taking with them identification documents. He also emphasized that people should not gather in groups of more than 2 people.

By now there are 249 confirmed active coronavirus cases in Armenia. Some of them have normal body temperature, which gives hopes that they will recover even without any medical intervention. They stay in hospital just not to infect others.

On March 16th, Armenia declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 14th to tackle the coronavirus situation. The 1st case was recorded on March 1, who was also the 1st to recover.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan