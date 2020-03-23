Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Canada and Australia will not send athletes to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo because of the risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak, the Olympic committees of both countries said in statements.

Both countries' Olympic committees also are calling for the Games to be postponed until 2021.

"While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community," the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee said in a joint statement Sunday. "This is not solely about athlete health -- it is about public health."