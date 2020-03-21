Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 March

Oil Prices Down - 20-03-20

Oil Prices Down - 20-03-20

NEW YORK - LONDON, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Oil prices for 20 March:

WTI Crude Oil (Light Sweet) price at NYMEХ Stock Exchange down by 9.56% to $23.64 per barrel. Brent Crude Oil price at London’s IСE Stock Exchange down by 7.51% to $26.98 per barrel.

Barrel is the unit of measurement of oil volume. One barrel equals to 159.98 liter.

New York’s NYMEХ (New York Merchantile Exchange) is a US futures market founded in 1882. It ranks first in oil futures trade. Currently trade is carried out by the exchange’s two divisions, the NYMEX Division and the COMEX Division, the first one designed for trades of oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions, the second one for gold, silver, copper and aluminum.

London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is a London-based options exchange and a leading operator of global exchanges founded in 1982.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Australian chess player Arianne Caoili in serious condition after Yerevan single-vehicle-crash 09:46, 03.15.2020
Viewed 28609 times
Australian chess player Arianne Caoili in serious condition after Yerevan single-vehicle-crash

Armenia issues global travel warning 11:21, 03.15.2020
Viewed 3447 times
Armenia issues global travel warning

Three new COVID19 cases in Armenia bring total to 26 with 300 quarantined 20:14, 03.15.2020
Viewed 3067 times
Three new COVID19 cases in Armenia bring total to 26 with 300 quarantined

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 64 13:34, 03.17.2020
Viewed 2562 times
Armenia coronavirus cases reach 64

1st coronavirus infected patient in Armenia recovers 22:37, 03.15.2020
Viewed 2235 times
1st coronavirus infected patient in Armenia recovers

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration