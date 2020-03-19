Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 March

Russian scientists fully decode COVID-19 genome

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The specialists of Russia’s Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza have managed to decode the first full genome of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Russian Health Ministry said on March 19, reports TASS.

Acting Director of the Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza Dmitry Lioznov stated that genetical research would help scientists understand the nature and the evolution of the virus, which would in turn contribute to the development of a vaccine and treatment methods.

“This coronavirus is new to us, so it is crucial to have an opportunity to determine the pattern of its spread and entry on the territory of our country, and the way the virus changes. This information will help us work out vaccines and antiviral drugs to treat the coronavirus”, he said.





