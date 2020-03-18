‘We will get through this together’: Kim Kardashian urges everyone to stay home to battle COVID-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West called on her millions of followers to stay home to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, please take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community. Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family’s prayers”, Kim Kardashian West said on Facebook.

Coronavirus cases reached 198,753 globally, with the death toll rising to 7,989.

Armenia also reported COVID-19 cases starting March 1. Currently, the number of those infected is 78.

