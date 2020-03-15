Armenia considers possibility of declaring state of emergency in some areas over coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the government will discuss a potential postponement of the constitutional referendum scheduled for April 5 over the novel coronavirus spread.

He said that no political goal can be higher than public health and safety.

“Soon we will discuss and make a decision, and if we see that the situation will be such that the referendum and the epidemiological situation are contradicting one another, we will make a decision, but this decision will also be substantiated, if such a necessity will arise. I don’t want to give final assessments now. Tomorrow the government will discuss the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in some parts of Armenia, in case of such necessity,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan