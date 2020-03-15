Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Armenia considers possibility of declaring state of emergency in some areas over coronavirus

Armenia considers possibility of declaring state of emergency in some areas over coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the government will discuss a potential postponement of the constitutional referendum scheduled for April 5 over the novel coronavirus spread.

He said that no political goal can be higher than public health and safety.

“Soon we will discuss and make a decision, and if we see that the situation will be such that the referendum and the epidemiological situation are contradicting one another, we will make a decision, but this decision will also be substantiated, if such a necessity will arise. I don’t want to give final assessments now. Tomorrow the government will discuss the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in some parts of Armenia, in case of such necessity,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration