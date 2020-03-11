Coronavirus conference in New York cancelled because of coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” conference scheduled for March 13 in New York has been cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus itself, Bloomberg reports.

The Council on Foreign Relations has also canceled other in-person conferences that were scheduled from March 11 to April 3, including roundtables in New York and Washington and national events around the U.S.

The CFR’s confabs are joining a long list of canceled or postponed gatherings, including the annual New York auto show. The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association said Tuesday that the car show will be rescheduled to late August.

Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus around the world is over 110,000. More than 4,000 people have died from the disease.