Turkey announces first coronavirus case

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Turkey announced its first novel coronavirus infection case early Wednesday in a male national who returned from Europe, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported citing Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

"The infected individual contracted the virus after returning from Europe. He has been completely isolated," Koca said.

"The patient’s general condition is good. All of his family members and those who came into contact with him are under surveillance," he added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan