PM Pashinyan meets with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Brussels. The Armenian PM first met with President of the European Council Charles Michel. The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to Armenia-EU relations. The focus of the discussions was the democratic changes taking place in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Charles Michel welcomed the PM’s visit and noted that it’s a good opportunity for discussing the future steps of the cooperation, including in the direction of the democratic reform in Armenia.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the assistance of the EU to the reforms in Armenia and expressed confidence that Armenia-EU partnership will continue effectively developing following the assumption of the post of the President of the European Council by Charles Michel. “The EU is our main partner in reform implementation process and we felt the helpful assistance of the EU in that process at every moment”, PM Pashinyan said.

The sides expressed readiness to further develop Armenia-EU cooperation, including trade and economic relations.

The President of the European Council emphasized that he highlights the path of democratic changes in Armenia and added that the EU will continue to actively cooperate and support Armenia for bringing to life democratic changes, including in the judicial system.

PM Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia will consistently move forward in the direction of developing and strengthening democracy, rule of law and protection of human rights.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan