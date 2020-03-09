Defense ministry discusses draft decision on re-launching Central Sport Club of the Army

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Discussions were held in Armenia’s defense ministry on March 6 relating to the government’s draft decision on re-launching the Central Sport Club of the Army, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The discussions were chaired by deputy defense minister Gabriel Balayan and were attended by MPs, as well as representatives of concerned agencies and various sports federations.

The meeting participants touched upon the status and activity of the Central Sport Club of the Army, as well as issues relating to the selection of athlete soldiers.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan