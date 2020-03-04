Henrikh Mkhitaryan becomes father

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Capitain of Armenia National Football Team Henrikh Mkhitaryan who plays for Italian club Roma, on loan from English club Arsenal, has become father, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official Twitter page of the Italian club.

''Congratulations to Henrikh Mkhitaryan and his wife Betty on the birth of their son, Hamlet!'', reads the post.

Mkhitaryan got married on June 17, 2019. His wife, Betty Vardanyan, is the daughter of Armenian businessman Mikayel Vardanyan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan