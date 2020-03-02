Armenia temporarily suspends visa-free regime with Iran in coronavirus precaution

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government is heightening and extending the restrictions on communication with Iran in a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced after a session of the task force on preventing the disease.

“Taking into account the epidemiological situation in our region we have made a decision to prolong and heighten the restrictions in the direction of the Armenian-Iranian border communication. We will begin a process on temporarily restoring a visa regime with Iran, and the visa regime will come into force within five days. We are in constant contact with our Iranian colleagues, we are offering our support to the good people and government of Iran in overcoming this difficult situation. We will support the friendly people and government of Iran as much as we can,” the PM said.

By the previous regulations, Iran and Armenia had a visa-free regime.

