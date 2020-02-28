Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-02-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1698.00, copper price stood at $5639.50, lead price stood at $1840.00, nickel price stood at $12365.00, tin price stood at $16625.00, zinc price stood at $2036.00, molybdenum price up by 0.55% to $20349.00, cobalt price stood at $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration