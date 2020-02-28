LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1698.00, copper price stood at $5639.50, lead price stood at $1840.00, nickel price stood at $12365.00, tin price stood at $16625.00, zinc price stood at $2036.00, molybdenum price up by 0.55% to $20349.00, cobalt price stood at $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.