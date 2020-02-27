Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 February

Former Ambassador of Iran to Vatican dies from coronavirus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Former Ambassador of Iran to Vatican and Egypt Syed Hadi Khosrowshahi dies from coronavirus. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered condolences to his family.

ARMENPRESS reports IRNA news agency informed that the former Ambassador was hospitalized in Tehran, where he was tested positive for the virus. He died today.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





