Yerevan hospital denies report on Iranian patient’s death from double pneumonia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan hospital is denying media reports on the death of an Iranian patient from double pneumonia.

Astghik Medical Center spokesperson Lusine Petrosyan told ARMENPRESS the media report is disinformation. She said no Iranian patient has died in their hospital.

“The reports are false, I don’t know how such information has spread, it is false. No Iranian citizen has been hospitalized in our hospital with double pneumonia and none has died,” she said.

Asked whether or not any pneumonia-related deaths have occurred in their hospital, Petrosyan said: “At this moment we are clarifying if any other patient has died from pneumonia. However, we deny the report on the Iranian national’s death,” she said.

