Death toll from novel coronavirus in Iran reaches 22

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Number of people who died from the novel coronavirus in Iran has reached 22, the healthcare authorities said today, IRNA reported.

As of now, 141 people have been infected with the Covid-2019 in Iran.

The healthcare authorities informed that 54 Iranians have been recovered and discharged from hospitals in the past one day.

Coronavirus was mostly spread in Iran’s Qom province and Tehran.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan