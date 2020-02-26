EAEU Common Customs Tariffs will be prolonged for another year for Armenia for some goods

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. By joining the Eurasian Economic Union in 2014, Armenia joint the Common Customs Tariffs of the Union. For maximally mitigating the negative impacts if the increase of the customs (from 3rd countries) Armenia requested transitional period for over 5 years mainly for the most important products included in the consumer basket. For most of those products the transitional period ends in 2020.

As a result of negotiations initiated by the Armenian side an agreement was reached to prolong the transitional period for some goods by another year.

