Salaries, pensions and social assistance of over 1 million people raised since 2018 – PM Pashinyan
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan presented some details about the social life in Armenia following the revolution of 2018. “Since May 2018 the slaries, pensions and social assistance of over 1 million people have been raised”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
