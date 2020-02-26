Discussion on legal assessment of Sumgait Pogroms to take place in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. A professional discussion will take place on February 27 at the Orbeli Analytical-Research Center on the topic of Legal Assessment of Sumgait Pogroms and Xenophobia in Today’s Azerbaijan, the Center told Armenpress.

During the debate international and humanitarian law specialists, as well as experts studying Azerbaijan’s xenophobic policy will analyze the current situation, will present the opportunities for legal assessment of the Pogroms, as well as will try to present the actions of the Armenian side in international platforms regarding the xenophobic, in particular Armenophobic policy in Azerbaijan.

The discussion will take place at 12:00-14:00 at the Orbeli Center.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan