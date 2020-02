Residence of Armenian Ambassador to Israel already in Tel Aviv as President makes changes in decree

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The residence of Armenian Ambassador to Israel Armen Smbatyan is being transported from Yerevan to Tel Aviv.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed today a respective decree on making changes in his March 31, 2018 decree according to which Armen Smbatyan was appointed Ambassador to Israel, but his residence was in Yerevan. According to today’s decree, the residence of the Ambassador is being transported to Tel Aviv.

In September 2019 the Armenian government approved the decision to open an Embassy in Israel.

The diplomatic relations between Armenia and Israel were established in April 1992.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan