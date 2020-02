Armenian, Russian FMs hold meeting in Geneva

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, TASS reported.

FM Mnatsakanyan thanked Mr. Lavrov for the opportunity to meet and discuss some issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan